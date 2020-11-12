Africa 54

November 12, 2020 11:30 AM
360p | 92 MB
480p | 132 MB
540p | 171 MB
720p | 347 MB
1080p | 640 MB
Original | 740 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at 11:30 AM
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

On this edition of Africa 54, a former Rwandan tea and coffee tycoon, charged with five counts of genocide, pleads not guilty in the United Nations court; Sudanese media report more than 200 thousand Ethiopians are forecast to cross the border amid fighting and airstrikes in the Tigray region; U.S. President Donald Trump’s campaign launches a new legal effort aimed at stopping the certification of election results in the state of Pennsylvania.

Latest Episodes
Wed, 11/11/2020 - 11:30 AM
Africa 54 - November 11, 2020
A54 November 11
Tue, 11/10/2020 - 11:30 AM
Africa 54 - November 10, 2020
A54 November 10
Mon, 11/09/2020 - 11:30 AM
Africa 54 - November 9, 2020
A54 November 9
Fri, 11/06/2020 - 11:30 AM
Africa 54 - November 6, 2020
A54 November 6
Thu, 11/05/2020 - 11:30 AM
Africa 54 - November 5, 2020
A54 November 5