Africa 54
November 12, 2020 11:30 AM
On this edition of Africa 54, a former Rwandan tea and coffee tycoon, charged with five counts of genocide, pleads not guilty in the United Nations court; Sudanese media report more than 200 thousand Ethiopians are forecast to cross the border amid fighting and airstrikes in the Tigray region; U.S. President Donald Trump’s campaign launches a new legal effort aimed at stopping the certification of election results in the state of Pennsylvania.