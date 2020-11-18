On this edition of Africa 54, Ethiopia’s prime minister says a three-day ultimatum for Tigrayan leaders to surrender has expired and he plans a push on the region's capital; Some Ghanaians say flooding in the capital city is a key factor on how they will vote in December’s general election; An annual index on African governance shows the on-going pandemic has become a challenge to countries’ socio-economic stability.

A54 Technology: A young a mobile app developer says although the number of women in the tech world is growing, more needs to be done. Africa 54's technology reporter Paul Ndiho spoke to Gbemisola Takuro, a mobile app developer in Lagos, Nigeria, on why women are under-represented in the field of technology.