November 23, 2020 11:30 AM
On this edition of Africa 54, the United Nations urged Ethiopia to ensure the protection of civilians, a day after it’s prime minister gave Tigrayan forces 72 hours to surrender before a military offensive on the regional capital; Polls closed in Burkina Faso on Sunday after a presidential and parliamentary election were dominated by the threat of Islamist violence; Liberia will hold a referendum on constitutional changes to reduce the length of the president's term and allow for dual citizenship.

