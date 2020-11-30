Africa 54

November 30, 2020 11:30 AM
On this edition of Africa 54, Nigeria security forces continue searching for dozens of people feared dead after a weekend attack on farmers in the northeast state of Borno by suspected Islamist militants; The leader of rebel forces in northern Ethiopia say they continue fighting near Mekelle, after federal government forces said they had taken full control of the Tigray capital.

