On this edition of Africa 54, voting continues in Burkina Faso as incumbent President Roch Kabore leads with 12 of around 360 voting districts declared by the electoral commission; Tigrayan forces say they destroyed an Ethiopian army division in battles to control the northern region, a claim the Ethiopian federal government has denied, adding many Tigrayan soldiers have surrendered in line with the 72-hour ultimatum.

A54 Health: Several trials for a coronavirus vaccine are underway, with some companies announcing the trials have shown successful results. Pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer and BioNTech have announced that the efficacy portion of their COVID19 vaccine trial has been completed, showing the vaccine to prevent 95 percent of cases of the virus. For more insight Africa 54 health correspondent Linord Moudou spoke to Dr. Richard Mihigo, deputy incident manager for emergency response at the WHO regional office for Africa.