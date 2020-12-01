On this edition of Africa 54, Tuesday marks World Aids Day and four years ago, governments around the world committed to U.N. goals that would end the AIDS pandemic; A Tigrayan doctor who fled the conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region sets up a clinic in Sudan refugee camp, where aid groups are struggling to provide care.

A54 Health: The United Nations Children's Fund says that approximately every minute and 40 seconds, a child or young person under the age of 20 was newly infected with HIV in 2019, warning that children are being left behind in the fight against HIV. For more on the subject, Africa 54 Linord Moudou speaks to Dr. Shaffiq Essajee, deputy chief of UNICEF’S global HIV/AIDS programs.