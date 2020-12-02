On this edition of Africa 54, authorities in Nigeria worry that COVID-19 cases may spike again, as millions ignore safety measures such as wearing facemasks and social distancing; A United Nations global movement launches with the aim to mobilize citizens and leaders to act on climate change.

A54 Technology: Ugandan-American animator, Solomon Jagwe’s animated children’s tv series, ‘The Adventures of Nkoza And Nankya’, aims to help children and parents of African descent, develop a love for African culture, languages, and folktales. Africa 54’s Esther Githui-Ewart spoke to Solomon about his work.