November 26, 2020 11:30 AM
On this edition of Africa 54, the coronavirus pandemic is being blamed for gender-based violence in a number of African countries; Incumbent Burkina Faso president has nearly four times the votes of his nearest rival reported by the electoral commission; Three years since Zimbabwe’s president took power critics say freedom of the press is not being respected; Soccer legend Diego Maradona dies less than a month after celebrating his 60th birthday.

