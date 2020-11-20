On this edition of Africa 54, the United Nations says up to 200,000 refugees could cross into Sudan from Ethiopia in the next six to 12 months, fleeing the fighting in the northern Ethiopian region of Tigray; Police in Uganda say 16 people were killed and 45 others injured during street protests in Kampala following the arrest of opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine; One Kenyan student is defying the odds to become the first Shona young woman to be admitted to a Kenyan university.