Africa 54

November 27, 2020 11:30 AM
Embed
This program will begin at 11:30 AM
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

On this edition of Africa 54, preliminary results in Burkina Faso show President Roch Kabore has won a second term in office by a significant margin; African peace envoys due to meet Ethiopia’s prime minister, a day after he said the military was beginning the "final phase" of an offensive in the northern Tigray region.

A54 Entertainment: Host of Music Time in Africa, Heather Maxwell, catches up with one of Sierra Leone’s top, independent rap hip-hop artists Louise Sia Diana Squire, better known as Luwiz, who released her latest single and music video in October.

Latest Episodes
Thu, 11/26/2020 - 11:30 AM
Africa 54 - November 26, 2020
a54 November 26
Wed, 11/25/2020 - 11:30 AM
Africa 54 - November 25, 2020
A54 November 25
Tue, 11/24/2020 - 11:30 AM
Africa 54 - November 24, 2020
A54 November 24
Mon, 11/23/2020 - 11:30 AM
Africa 54 - November 23, 2020
A54 November 23
Fri, 11/20/2020 - 11:30 AM
Africa 54 - November 20, 2020
A54 November 20