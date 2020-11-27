On this edition of Africa 54, preliminary results in Burkina Faso show President Roch Kabore has won a second term in office by a significant margin; African peace envoys due to meet Ethiopia’s prime minister, a day after he said the military was beginning the "final phase" of an offensive in the northern Tigray region.

A54 Entertainment: Host of Music Time in Africa, Heather Maxwell, catches up with one of Sierra Leone’s top, independent rap hip-hop artists Louise Sia Diana Squire, better known as Luwiz, who released her latest single and music video in October.