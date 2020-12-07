Africa 54
On this edition of Africa 54, humanitarian workers say the northern Tigray region in Ethiopia is too volatile for aid to reach hundreds of thousands of civilians in dire need; Voters in Ghana head to the polls to decide whether to keep President Nana Akufo-Addo or to bring back former President John Mahama, meanwhile, Ghana’s electoral commission head says her organization is fully prepared to administer free, transparent and credible elections.