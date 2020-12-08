On this edition of Africa 54, as vote counting is underway in Ghana following its national election, the electoral commission head says the organization plans to declare the outcome 24 hours after the polls close; A United Nations security team seeking to visit a camp for Eritrean refugees in Ethiopia’s war-hit Tigray region is denied access and shot at; A political crisis in the DRC deepened after President Felix Tshisekedi moved to scrap the shaky ruling coalition.