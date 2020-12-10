Africa 54
On this edition of Africa 54, after a two-day wait, Ghana’s Electoral Commission announced incumbent President Nana Akufo-Addo, retained the presidency; Refugees fleeing the fighting in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region say they don’t know their fate as they arrive at remote camps in Sudan; British health officials warn people with significant history of allergic reactions not receive the new coronavirus vaccine rolled out this week.