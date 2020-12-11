Africa 54

December 11, 2020 11:30 AM
On this edition of Africa 54, in a U.S.-brokered deal, Israel and Morocco have agreed to recognize each other; Tigrayan forces accuse the Ethiopian government of partnering with the United Arab Emirates to conduct drone strikes; Former Ghanaian president John Mahama accuses the election commission of manipulating results in favor of the winner incumbent President Nana Akufo-Addo.

A54 Entertainment: One of South Africa’s hottest rising stars, Aubrey Qwana, is blazing a trail to make Zulu music and fashion a global trend. He speaks with Music Time in Africa’s Heather Maxwell from South Africa.

