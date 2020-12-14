Africa 54

December 14, 2020 11:30 AM
This program will begin at 11:30 AM
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

On this edition of Africa 54, Nigerian parents converge on a secondary school in the northwestern Katsina state, seeking information on hundreds of boys abducted by gunmen on Friday; Former Ghana president John Mahama says the conclusion of an inquiry on the presidential results will determine the opposition party's next move; The U.S. embassy in Khartoum says the White House has removed Sudan from the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism.

Latest Episodes
Fri, 12/11/2020 - 11:30 AM
Africa 54 - December 11, 2020
A54 December 11
Thu, 12/10/2020 - 11:30 AM
Africa 54 - December 10, 2020
A54 December 10
Wed, 12/09/2020 - 11:30 AM
Africa 54 - December 9, 2020
A54 December 9
Tue, 12/08/2020 - 11:30 AM
Africa 54 - December 8, 2020
A54 December 8
Mon, 12/07/2020 - 11:30 AM
Africa 54 - December 7, 2020
A54 December 7