Africa 54
December 14, 2020 11:30 AM
On this edition of Africa 54, Nigerian parents converge on a secondary school in the northwestern Katsina state, seeking information on hundreds of boys abducted by gunmen on Friday; Former Ghana president John Mahama says the conclusion of an inquiry on the presidential results will determine the opposition party's next move; The U.S. embassy in Khartoum says the White House has removed Sudan from the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism.