On this edition of Africa 54, an audio message from a man identifying himself as the leader of Nigeria’s Boko Haram claims that the Islamist group is responsible for the kidnapping of more than 300 students; Legal experts say Zimbabwe authorities violated the constitution by evicting hundreds of families of squatters amid the COVID-19 pandemic; The Somali government announces it would cut diplomatic ties with neighboring Kenya, citing violations of Somalia’s sovereignty.

A54 Health: Health correspondent Linord Moudou speaks with Damilola Fajuyigbe, scientific and medical strategy manager for L’Oréal research and innovation, about the company’s hair and skin research grant for clinical scientists on the African continent.