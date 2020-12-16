On this edition of Africa 54, DRC president Felix Tshisekedi says he has widespread support to end an uneasy power-sharing coalition with his predecessor and longtime rival Joseph Kabila; The U.S. State Department condemns the abduction of more than 300 schoolboys from northern Nigeria and is investigating Boko Haram's claim of responsibility.

A54 Technology: As cyber threats continue to rise within Africa, analysts say the fight against cyber-crime requires a cohesive and coordinated approach. For perspective, Africa 54 technology correspondent Paul Ndiho speaks with Mojisola Alabi, director of programs and partnerships at the Center for Cyber Awareness and Development.