On this edition of Africa 54; the governor of Nigeria’s Katsina state says over 340 schoolboys kidnapped last week in the northwestern Nigerian state have been recovered; A Senegalese group works with street children to explain the dangers of illegal immigration; The head of the ECOWAS poll observer mission in Ghana says institutions are available to resolve any concerns Ghana’s main opposition leader may have about the outcome of the recent polls.

A54 Entertainment: Ninety-year-old, Malawian music legend Giddes Chalamanda retires with one final hit and a new grocery store. Heather Maxwell, host of Music Time in Africa, has the story.