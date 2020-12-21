Africa 54

December 21, 2020 11:30 AM
This program will begin at 11:30 AM
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

On this edition of Africa 54, Ethiopian refugees are evacuating border camps in Sudan as aid resources are diverted to Um Rakouba, the country’s main camp where many still lack food and shelter; The World Food Program warns that hundreds of thousands of people in conflict-ridden northern Mozambique are facing life-threatening shortages of food; A doctor’s strike is underway in Kenya, after physicians working in government hospitals walked out over inadequate protections while treating COVID-19 patients.

Latest Episodes
Fri, 12/18/2020 - 11:30 AM
Africa 54 - December 18, 2020
A54 December 18
Thu, 12/17/2020 - 11:30 AM
Africa 54 - December 16, 2020
Africa 54 Logo
Wed, 12/16/2020 - 11:30 AM
Africa 54 - December 16, 2020
A54 December 16
Tue, 12/15/2020 - 11:30 AM
Africa 54 - December 15, 2020
A54 December 15
Mon, 12/14/2020 - 11:30 AM
Africa 54 - December 14, 2020
A54 December 14