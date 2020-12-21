On this edition of Africa 54, Ethiopian refugees are evacuating border camps in Sudan as aid resources are diverted to Um Rakouba, the country’s main camp where many still lack food and shelter; The World Food Program warns that hundreds of thousands of people in conflict-ridden northern Mozambique are facing life-threatening shortages of food; A doctor’s strike is underway in Kenya, after physicians working in government hospitals walked out over inadequate protections while treating COVID-19 patients.