December 22, 2020 11:30 AM
On this edition of Africa 54, South Africa is one of several countries to be placed under travel restrictions by other nations after reporting a fast-spreading strain of COVID-19; Central African Republic’s president rejects opposition calls to postpone the upcoming election following days of fighting outside the nation’s capital.
A54 Health: In a scientific review published in the medical journal “Applied Psychology: Health and Well-Being,” researchers found that, happiness has beneficial effects on cardiovascular health, immune systems, and longevity. For more insight on cultivating happiness and the link to well-being, Africa 54 health correspondent Linord Moudou spoke with Tal Ben-Shahar, co-founder of the Happiness Studies Academy.