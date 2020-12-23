On this edition of Africa 54; the Pentagon has sent several naval vessels and a marine expeditionary unit to the coast of Somalia to support an operation repositioning hundreds of U.S. troops to bases elsewhere in East Africa; A group of women in Senegal have been supplying solar panels to country homes that are off the power grid.

A54 Technology: In Accra, Ghana, a digital marketing consultant and technology enthusiast is using her digital skills to empower, mentor women and girls on how to enter the field of science and technology. Africa 54’s Paul Ndiho spoke to Nadia Owusu on her work empowering women and girls.