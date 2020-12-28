On this edition of Africa 54, election officials are counting the ballots in Niger, following Sunday’s presidential election; Reports of rebel violence increased in the run-up to the Central African Republic election on Sunday, raising fears that a substantial part of the population may not be able to vote.

In the first installment of VOA Leaders, a VOA reporting project that honors ordinary people doing extraordinary things to help one another during the coronavirus crisis, we meet Micheal Munene. A businessman and a landlord in Kenya, Munene has found a helpful way to support his tenants during the pandemic.