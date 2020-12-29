On this edition of Africa 54, South Africa reinstates a ban on alcohol sales and orders the closure of all bars as a necessary step to control a resurgence of the coronavirus; The French government says a roadside bomb killed three of its soldiers in the Hombori region of Mali; Burkina Faso’s president is sworn in vowing to unite the west African nation.

A54 Health: South African medical workers are worried about the collapse of the healthcare system amid surging infections of the coronavirus. Africa 54 health correspondent Linord Moudou has more.