Africa 54
December 31, 2020 11:30 AM
On this edition of Africa 54, Ghana’s main opposition party is challenging the outcome of the presidential election won earlier this month by Nana Akufo-Addo; A group of influential opposition politicians in Central African Republic are calling for an annulment of the country’s recent election, Burkina Faso’s president dismisses the prime minster and dissolves government, according to a presidential decree.