On this edition of Africa 54, Central African Republic's incumbent president is re-elected in a vote that took place under the threat of rebel violence; Researchers say a coronavirus variant first detected in South Africa is unlikely to completely negate the immunizing effects of vaccines; U.S. Democrats move closer to regaining control of the Senate with Democrat Reverend Raphael Warnock’s projected defeat of Senator Kelly Loeffler.

A54 Technology: More than 60 technology hubs have raised millions of dollars in funding. For more on the tech scene in Nigeria, Africa 54’s Paul Ndiho spoke to David Alozie, a disruptive innovations technologies consultant in Lagos.