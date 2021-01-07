On this edition of Africa 54, the U.S. Congress formally certifies Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory in the November presidential vote after being forced to evacuate the Capitol when a mob of supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump swarmed the building; U.S. Democrats win control of the U.S. Senate and Congress after scoring a pair of wins in Georgia’s Senate runoff; An expert studying a coronavirus variant first detected in South Africa says it is unlikely to fully negate the effectiveness of vaccines.