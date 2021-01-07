Africa 54
On this edition of Africa 54, the U.S. Congress formally certifies Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory in the November presidential vote after being forced to evacuate the Capitol when a mob of supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump swarmed the building; U.S. Democrats win control of the U.S. Senate and Congress after scoring a pair of wins in Georgia’s Senate runoff; An expert studying a coronavirus variant first detected in South Africa says it is unlikely to fully negate the effectiveness of vaccines.