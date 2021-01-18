On this edition of Africa 54, the party of Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine prepares to challenge President Yoweri Museveni's election victory, condemning what it calls the house arrest of Wine and his wife; At least 83 people are dead, and 160 people are injured after militia attacks on the West Darfur city of El Geneina in Sudan, according to a local doctors' union; As a new U.S. Congress begins, the two newly-elected Democratic Party Senators may not be seated before President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated.