On this edition of Africa 54, a Ugandan government spokesman is accusing the United States of trying to subvert last week's presidential elections after the U.S. ambassador attempted to visit opposition leader Bobi Wine being held under house arrest; A Somali lawmaker who had to defy elders from her clan to first stand for parliament, is now battling for a third term.

A54 Health: As COVID-19 vaccines are being rolled out around the world, vaccine hesitancy or vaccine skepticism remains an important challenge. Africa 54 health correspondent Linord Moudou speaks with Dr. Mary Banda, an internal medicine specialist in Boston, Massachusetts, who has received the COVID-19 vaccine.