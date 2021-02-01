Africa 54

February 01, 2021 11:30 AM
On this edition of Africa 54, a seven-hour siege on a popular hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia, ends with nine people dead, the Islamist militant group al-Shabab claims responsibility for the attack; A Somali security expert says al-Shabaab militants are capitalizing on governance and security vacuums in Somalia as a backdrop for their latest attacks; American-Muslims welcome U.S. President Joe Biden's executive order lifting travel restrictions on several Muslim-majority countries.

