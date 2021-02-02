On this edition of Africa 54, Somali nationals in Kenya welcome U.S. President Joe Biden's lifting of a travel ban imposed by his predecessor Donald Trump on some predominantly Muslim majority and African countries; Two United Nations human rights experts call on Sudan to protect victims of intercommunal violence in the volatile Darfur region and for the perpetrators of the violence to be brought to justice.

A54 Health: A newly released global report says the use of contraceptives is significantly improving in Africa, to over 66 million women and girls since 2012. For more insight, Africa 54 health correspondent Linord Moudou, spoke with Beth Schlachter, the executive director of Family Planning 2020.