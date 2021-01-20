On this edition of Africa 54, Joe Biden takes the oath of office in Washington, D.C., to begin his first term as the country's 46th U.S. president; Donald Trump’s four-year term as U.S. president comes to a close with a morning departure from the White House to the southern state of Florida; The withdrawal of U.S. troops who trained Somalia's elite forces is raising concerns about security and stability in the country.

A54 Technology: Since 2015, the Hacklab Foundation, a nonprofit organization based in Tema, Ghana, has been empowering the youth for future digital jobs across Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone and India. Africa 54 technology correspondent Paul Ndiho speaks to Foster Akugri, founder and Hacklab Foundation president in Accra.