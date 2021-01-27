Africa 54

January 27, 2021 11:30 AM
This program will begin at 11:30 AM
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

On this edition of Africa 54, Uganda’s Bobi Wine accuses security forces of humiliating him, and his family after a court order forced an end to their de facto house arrest; Malawi’s recently departed president, Peter Mutharika, claims he lost the presidency in a rigged election; South Africa’s president calls on wealthy countries to stop hoarding coronavirus vaccines so poorer countries can have access to them.

A54 Technology: Ghana based Sesi Technologies allows farmers and grain purchasers to affordably measure moisture levels of maize, rice, wheat, millet, sorghum, and other staples. Africa 54 technology correspondent Paul Ndiho speaks to Isaac Sesi, the CEO of Sesi Technologies, on how technology innovations are helping farmers improve their yields.

Latest Episodes
Tue, 01/26/2021 - 11:30 AM
Africa 54 - January 26, 2021
A54 January 26
Mon, 01/25/2021 - 11:30 AM
Africa 54 - January 25, 2021
A54 January 25
Fri, 01/22/2021 - 11:30 AM
Africa 54 - January 22, 2021
A54 January 22
Thu, 01/21/2021 - 11:30 AM
Africa 54 - January 21, 2021
A54 January 21
Wed, 01/20/2021 - 11:30 AM
Africa 54 - January 20, 2021
A54 January 20