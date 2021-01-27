On this edition of Africa 54, Uganda’s Bobi Wine accuses security forces of humiliating him, and his family after a court order forced an end to their de facto house arrest; Malawi’s recently departed president, Peter Mutharika, claims he lost the presidency in a rigged election; South Africa’s president calls on wealthy countries to stop hoarding coronavirus vaccines so poorer countries can have access to them.

A54 Technology: Ghana based Sesi Technologies allows farmers and grain purchasers to affordably measure moisture levels of maize, rice, wheat, millet, sorghum, and other staples. Africa 54 technology correspondent Paul Ndiho speaks to Isaac Sesi, the CEO of Sesi Technologies, on how technology innovations are helping farmers improve their yields.