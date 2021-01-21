Africa 54
January 21, 2021 11:30 AM
This program will begin at 11:30 AM
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
On this edition of Africa 54, the United States has a new administration after President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris both took their oaths of office at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday; South Africa health experts are expressing doubt about how the government aims to vaccinate 40 million people for COVID-19; Meanwhile, the head of the World Health Organization warns the world is on the brink of a moral failure over the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.