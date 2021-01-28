Africa 54
January 28, 2021 11:30 AM
This program will begin at 11:30 AM
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
On this edition of Africa 54, the former Central African Republic Seleka faction commander makes his first appearance at the International Criminal Court, facing accusations of war crimes and crimes against humanity; Aid agencies are warning that COVID-19 could spread among those who have been left homeless by Cyclone Eloise; French President Emmanuel Macron meets with Malian Interim President Bah Ndaw in Paris.