On this edition of Africa 54, lawyers for Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine seek a court order to free the popstar-politician who has been under house arrest since the presidential election a week ago; Burkina Faso’s president appoints a minister for national reconciliation as part of a vow to end the country’s ethnic and political conflicts that are fueling terrorism; U.S. President Joe Biden rolls out his national pandemic strategy that includes several executive actions related to vaccinations and testing.

A54 Entertainment: Heather Maxwell meets up with musician Yacouba Sissoko who plays with the likes of Youssou N’dour, Baaba Maal, Paul Simon, Harry Belafonte, and Lauryn Hill.