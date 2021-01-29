On this edition of Africa 54, several parents of Somali youth recruited to work in Qatar allege, instead, they have been forced into military service in Eritrea; A Kenyan man who was born deaf develops a mobile learning application to help deaf children learn online during the COVID-19 pandemic; Newly-qualified doctors struggle to find work in South Africa despite the country's understaffed public hospitals weakening under the burden of COVID-19.

A54 Entertainment: Music Time in Africa’s Heather Maxwell takes us to New York where three brothers open their rehearsal space to let Africa 54 in on their newest song ‘Wa weya wa.”