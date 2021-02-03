Africa 54
February 03, 2021
On this edition of Africa 54, amid a second wave of coronavirus infections, hospitals in Nigeria's capital Abuja are close to running out of oxygen as demand has increased in Lagos sevenfold; Five vehicles crash on a highway in western Uganda, killing at least 32 people and injuring five others; Heavy rains have left hundreds of Zimbabweans homeless after their homes built on wetlands flooded.