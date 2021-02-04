Africa 54
On this edition of Africa 54, former Ugandan rebel commander Dominic Ongwen is convicted of war crimes and crimes against humanity in a ruling at the International Criminal Court; More than 350 former Peace Corps volunteers and a trio of former U.S. ambassadors write to U.S. Congressional representatives urging them to condemn the violence in Ethiopia's Tigray region.