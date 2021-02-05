Africa 54

February 05, 2021 11:30 AM
On this edition of Africa 54, residents in a Nigerian neighborhood try to recover following the deaths of at least six people after a fire broke out and engulfed a market in Abuja; Pro-democracy group Freedom House releases a report detailing how some countries systematically employ violence and intimidation against exiles and diasporas to silence dissent beyond their borders; The 34th ordinary session of the African Union is set to begin on Saturday, with U.S. President Joe Biden committing to work with the body.

