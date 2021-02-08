Africa 54

February 08, 2021 11:30 AM
360p | 94 MB
480p | 134 MB
540p | 176 MB
720p | 358 MB
Original | 740 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at 11:30 AM
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

On this edition of Africa 54, a new case of the Ebola virus has been detected in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and the infected person has died; Somali officials say 12 members of Somalia’s security forces were killed and two others wounded following a powerful roadside explosion in the central state of Galmudug; South Africa suspends the use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine after research showed it was less effective on the variant driving the country's second wave.

Latest Episodes
Fri, 02/05/2021 - 11:30 AM
Africa 54 - February 5, 2021
A54 February 5
Thu, 02/04/2021 - 11:30 AM
Africa 54 - February 4, 2021
A54 February 4
Wed, 02/03/2021 - 11:30 AM
Africa 54 - February 3, 2021
A54 February 3
Tue, 02/02/2021 - 11:30 AM
Africa 54 - February 2, 2021
A54 February 2
Mon, 02/01/2021 - 11:30 AM
Africa 54 - February 1, 2021
A54 February 1