On this edition of Africa 54, a new case of the Ebola virus has been detected in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and the infected person has died; Somali officials say 12 members of Somalia’s security forces were killed and two others wounded following a powerful roadside explosion in the central state of Galmudug; South Africa suspends the use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine after research showed it was less effective on the variant driving the country's second wave.