On this edition of Africa 54, at least 10 people die in an overnight attack on a village in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, by attackers believed to be part of the Allied Democratic Forces, a Ugandan Islamist group; Ghana’s parliament halts most business for three weeks following a COVID-19 outbreak among lawmakers and staffers.

A54 Technology: Wikipedia celebrated its 20th anniversary earlier this year. The free volunteer-produced internet encyclopedia is now the seventh-most popular website globally and still growing. Africa 54’s Technology correspondent Paul Ndiho spoke to Pamela Ofori Boateng, a young Wikipedia volunteer responsible for adding and editing content from Ghana on Wikiped