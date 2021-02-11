Africa 54
February 11, 2021 11:30 AM
This program will begin at 11:30 AM
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
On this edition of Africa 54, the Democratic Republic of Congo confirms two Ebola cases, after two people contracted the disease and died this week in the country’s North Kivu province; The United Nations says 20 of its peacekeepers were wounded in an attack on their base on Wednesday morning; U.S. House Impeachment managers show never-before-seen footage from the January 6th riot of Donald Trump supporters at the U.S. Capitol.