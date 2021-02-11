Africa 54

February 11, 2021 11:30 AM
360p | 92 MB
480p | 131 MB
540p | 169 MB
720p | 319 MB
1080p | 605 MB
Original | 740 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at 11:30 AM
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

On this edition of Africa 54, the Democratic Republic of Congo confirms two Ebola cases, after two people contracted the disease and died this week in the country’s North Kivu province; The United Nations says 20 of its peacekeepers were wounded in an attack on their base on Wednesday morning; U.S. House Impeachment managers show never-before-seen footage from the January 6th riot of Donald Trump supporters at the U.S. Capitol.

Latest Episodes
Wed, 02/10/2021 - 11:30 AM
Africa 54 - February 10, 2021
A54 February 10
Tue, 02/09/2021 - 11:30 AM
Africa 54 - February 9, 2021
A54 February 9
Mon, 02/08/2021 - 11:30 AM
Africa 54 - February 8, 2021
A54 February 8
Fri, 02/05/2021 - 11:30 AM
Africa 54 - February 5, 2021
A54 February 5
Thu, 02/04/2021 - 11:30 AM
Africa 54 - February 4, 2021
A54 February 4