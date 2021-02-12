On this edition of Africa 54, South Africa plans to immunize several hundred thousand health workers with Johnson and Johnson's COVID vaccine in a study to further evaluate the shot; A warning by the WHO that the COVID-19 pandemic could harm efforts to eradicate malaria appears to be coming true in Nigeria; Women's rights groups in Mali are suing the government for not doing enough to protect girls from circumcision, known as Female Genital Mutilation or FGM.

A54 Entertainment: VOA Music Time in Africa host Heather Maxwell shares her special top five music videos are the world prepares to celebrate Valentine’s Day.