Africa 54
February 12, 2021 11:30 AM
This program will begin at 11:30 AM
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
On this edition of Africa 54, South Africa plans to immunize several hundred thousand health workers with Johnson and Johnson's COVID vaccine in a study to further evaluate the shot; A warning by the WHO that the COVID-19 pandemic could harm efforts to eradicate malaria appears to be coming true in Nigeria; Women's rights groups in Mali are suing the government for not doing enough to protect girls from circumcision, known as Female Genital Mutilation or FGM.
A54 Entertainment: VOA Music Time in Africa host Heather Maxwell shares her special top five music videos are the world prepares to celebrate Valentine’s Day.