On this edition of Africa 54, the government of Guinea officially declares a new Ebola outbreak in the southeastern city of Nzerekore, near the border with Liberia; Rwanda commences COVID-19 vaccinations with limited supplies of vaccines acquired through unnamed international partners; The U.S. Senate on Saturday acquitted former President Donald Trump of the impeachment charge that he incited the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, by a vote of 57-43.