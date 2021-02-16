On this edition of Africa 54, at least 60 people have died after a passenger barge carrying more than 700 people became shipwrecked on the Congo river in DRC; Cash-strapped Zimbabwe to start inoculating health workers after receiving its first COVID-19 vaccines - a donation from China; In a historic move, the World Trade Organization has chosen Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the first woman and first African, to lead the organization.

A54 Health: The World Health Organization is warning that an outbreak of Ebola in Democratic Republic of Congo and Guinea poses a regional risk that requires exceptional vigilance. DRC confirmed four cases of Ebola in Butembo, the epicenter of a previous outbreak that was declared over last year in June. Africa 54 Health Correspondent Linord Moudou spoke with Dr. Ngoy Nsenga, Program Manager for Emergency Response at the WHO Regional office for Africa, on his insights on strategies to contain the outbreaks in the DRC and Guinea.