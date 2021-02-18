Africa 54

February 18, 2021 11:30 AM
On this edition of Africa 54, the United States urges the Rwandan government to provide humane treatment and a fair and transparent legal process in the case of Paul Rusesabagina, the hotelier depicted as a hero in a Hollywood film about Rwanda's 1994 genocide; Ugandan military and police officers beat and seriously injured journalists on Wednesday as they covered the delivery of a petition about human rights violations to a United Nations office; Africa's total reported death toll from COVID-19 approaches 100,000.

