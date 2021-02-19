Africa 54
On this edition of Africa 54, Democratic Republic of Congo confirms two new cases of Ebola, including one far from the center of the outbreak; Nigeria's defense minister prompts criticism for urging Nigerians not to "be cowards" and to stand up to armed bandits; Uganda’s military sentences seven soldiers to up to 90 days in jail after being convicted of assaulting journalists covering an event outside a U.N. office in the capital Kampala.
A54 Entertainment: Stanza Muvandimwe is a breakthrough artist from Kigali, Rwanda. His new, self-produced music video “Vumilia,” is a Swahili word for "persevere." He says the song encourages all to remain calm and strong during this COVID-19 pandemic.