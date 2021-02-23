On this edition of Africa 54, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemns the attack in the Democratic Republic of Congo that killed the Italian ambassador to the country, his bodyguard and a driver from the World Food Program; A flight carrying the 11,000 vaccine doses against the Ebola virus arrives in Guinea; Niger's ruling party candidate strengthens a lead over his challenger as vote-counting continued in the nation's presidential run-off.

A54 Health: In the Democratic Republic of Congo, the hemorrhagic Ebola virus has killed at least four people the during a new outbreak. For more on the current Ebola outbreak, Africa 54 health correspondent Linord Moudou spoke with renowned Congolese microbiologist Dr. Jean-Jacques Muyembe, who discovered Ebola viral disease in 1976.