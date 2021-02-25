On this edition of Africa 54, gunmen kill 36 people in two attacks in northern Nigeria, a day after insurgents fired rocket-propelled grenades; Ghana receives the first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines through the World Health Organization’s global vaccine-sharing program, COVAX; China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine is administered throughout health centers in Senegal's capital, a day after the minister of health launched the campaign to reassure citizens it was safe.