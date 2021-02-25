Africa 54

February 25, 2021 11:30 AM
360p | 93 MB
480p | 133 MB
540p | 170 MB
Original | 740 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at 11:30 AM
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

On this edition of Africa 54, gunmen kill 36 people in two attacks in northern Nigeria, a day after insurgents fired rocket-propelled grenades; Ghana receives the first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines through the World Health Organization’s global vaccine-sharing program, COVAX; China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine is administered throughout health centers in Senegal's capital, a day after the minister of health launched the campaign to reassure citizens it was safe.

Latest Episodes
Wed, 02/24/2021 - 11:30 AM
Africa 54 - February 24, 2021
A54 February 24
Tue, 02/23/2021 - 11:30 AM
Africa 54 - February 23, 2021
A54 February 23
Mon, 02/22/2021 - 11:30 AM
Africa 54
A54 February 22
Fri, 02/19/2021 - 11:30 AM
Africa 54 - February 19, 2021
A54 February 19
Thu, 02/18/2021 - 11:30 AM
Africa 54 - February 18, 2021
A54 February 18