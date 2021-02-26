Africa 54

February 26, 2021 11:30 AM
On this edition of Africa 54, a new report by Amnesty International details the systematic killing of hundreds of civilians in November by Eritrean troops in the historic city of Axum in Ethiopia’s Tigray region; Unidentified gunmen in Nigeria kidnapp a number of schoolgirls from the town of Jangebe in northwest state of Zamfara.

A54 Entertainment: The Ndlovu Youth Choir of South Africa has been active since 2009, but it really got its wings in 2019 when its popularity soared on America’s Got Talent. Heather Maxwell, host of Music Time in Africa, joined two of the leading choristers in a virtual conversation to find out more about their latest music video release “We Will Rise.”

